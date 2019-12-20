Emily Ratajkowski Wows Fans With Sultry Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski has just delighted fans with her latest Instagram post. Posting two images with a caption referring to perfect vision, fans certainly had no trouble with their eyesight over the sultry snaps. Although, putting their feelings into words appeared to be difficult.

The first image shows Emily in a skimpy black off-the-shoulder top, which highlights her toned physique. The golden lighting helps to highlight her brunette tresses as she leans against a pale backdrop. Her dark eyes needed little makeup to highlight them and likewise, she used a gentle shade of pink lipstick to complete her natural glowing look. Pouting boldly at the camera, Emily sizzles as she poses.

The second image is very similar to the first one and has obviously been taken during the same photo shoot. However, Emily has lowered her chin and has averted her gaze away from the camera lens, creating an even more sultry image — if that is even possible.

Comments immediately started to pour in from among her 24.9 million followers.

“Kiss mee withh thattt lipsss,” one fan wrote, referring to Emily’s impossible pout, completing their post with four emoji that showed how much they love the celebrity.

In fact, many viewers were so starstruck by the images that they had no words to describe how much they appreciated them. Many resorted to a series of emoji in order to convey their real feelings, with the heart-eyes emoji getting used quite frequently. Other popular ones included the heart and fire emoji.

However, fans eventually managed to catch their breath and were able to finally comment.

“Your best pic this year,” one follower wrote and others also agreed with the sentiment.

“Beautiful elegant graceful sensual woman,” said another fan, following up with fire and heart emoji as well as the kissing emoji and the heart-eyed one.

Other fans were also quick to comment on her sizzling pout as well as her natural beauty.

“You’ve got the juiciest full lips I’ve seen,” a follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily recently nearly suffered from a wardrobe malfunction during a photo shoot. Wearing nothing more than a blazer and short skirt, the model had to think quickly when a gust of wind threatened to expose more than just her sideboob. Luckily, the model was fast enough to keep the exposure to a minimum. Followers were able to watch the clip via the Inamorata Instagram account.