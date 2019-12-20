Channing Tatum And Jessie J Quietly Split After More Than One Year Together, Sources Say

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have decided to end their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, the private pair split after more than a year together. A source confirmed to the outlet that the couple broke up “about a month ago,” without notifying their fans. The source also shared that, while they’re not together, they are reportedly planning on remaining in each other’s lives in a more platonic way.

“They are still really close and still good friends,” the source said of the pair’s new dynamic.

The Magic Mike star and the “Who You Are” songstress began dating in October, 2018. During their time together, the two had been secretive about their relationship and were primarily seen hanging out through paparazzi photos. At the time, their relationship was deemed “new” and “casual,” and a source shared that the two were having fun together.

As their relationship grew, the couple began to share more of their relationship on social media. Tatum first shared back in November of 2018 that he was attending one of Jessie’s concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The actor posted a photo on his personal Instagram page, in which he gushed over his then-girlfriend’s talent. The shout out came after Jessie cheered Tatum on during the U.K. premiere of Magic Mike XXL.

While the source didn’t share why Tatum and Jessie decided to end their relationship, the couple did face several issues during their time together. Us reports that Jessie was being compared online to Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The singer has also been vocal about her not being able to have children in the future. The singer shared during her relationship with Tatum that a doctor told her four years ago that she could not conceive children, which was the inspiration behind one of her songs.

Tatum and Jessie’s relationship also came as a shock to their fans. The pair got together just months after Tatum and Dewan announced that they were separating. The exes, who met on the set of Step Up, were married for nine years and share a daughter, Everly.

Earlier this year, Dewan shared in her memoir, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, that, like their fans, Dewan was taken aback by the new couple being together. The actress also shared that Tatum didn’t tell her about the relationship prior to it getting out in the media. She said, at the time, that she was “blindsided” that she was reading about her ex-husband’s new relationship.

Neither Tatum nor Jessie have confirmed their breakup.