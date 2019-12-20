Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Reportedly Filming Birth Of Daughter For ‘Teen Mom OG’, Baby Name Teased

Teen Mom OG fans have anxiously been waiting for Mackenzie Edwards to give birth to her second child with Ryan Edwards. Now, a report from The Sun reveals that baby girl Edwards will likely arrive after the New Year and that MTV will reportedly be there to capture the moment.

Ryan’s dad, Larry, spoke to the outlet and revealed that the baby girl is expected to arrive after Ryan’s birthday which is on January 3. This will be Ryan’s third child and his second with wife Mackenzie. Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s son, Jagger, back in October 2018. At the time, Ryan was at rehab and was not able to be there for the birth of his son. However, Ryan will be able to be there for the birth of his daughter and it sounds like MTV will be there for the birth as well.

“The crew is going to come in town a day or two before the baby comes to film the birth,” Larry explained.

Reportedly, Mackenzie had labor pains last week, but was given medication. She was also reportedly put on bed rest after the labor pains.

Larry also teased the name that the couple have picked out for their daughter.

“The middle name is after a member on my wife Jen’s side. The first name is a modern name. It’s cool,” he said about the name.

The baby girl will join big brothers Jagger, Hudson (who Mackenzie shares with an ex), and Bentley (who Ryan shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.)

It sounds like Ryan is excited for the birth of his daughter as Larry revealed that Ryan wants to “spoil” her saying, “He wants to give her my Camaro! She’s going to be a daddy’s girl.”

Mackenzie shocked fans of Teen Mom OG when she took to social media back in July to announce her pregnancy. She shared an ultrasound and revealed that she and Ryan would be having a daughter in the New Year. Since making the announcement, Mackenzie has stayed relatively quiet on social media. She did share a photo of herself last month and, according to a report from The Inquisitr, fans almost didn’t recognize her in the photo. Reportedly, she wore her hair dark, her makeup appeared to be professionally done.

Although an air date for the new season of Teen Mom OG has not been announced, the trailer for the new season was recently released and it sounds like Ryan Edwards and his wife will be on the new season.