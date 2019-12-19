Russian Model Ekaterina Zueva Teasingly Tugs On Her Red Panties In A New Christmas Photo

Russian model Ekaterina Zueva is getting sexy for the holidays by posing in front of a Christmas tree while scantily clad.

Zueva’s latest Instagram update shows the model wearing nothing but a T-shirt with the word “Angel” printed across the chest and a matching pair of red panties.

Not only does the shirt reveal the entirety of the model’s taut stomach, but it’s also off-the-shoulder. Fans can easily catch a glimpse of her collarbone region. The stunner has adorable freckles all over her belly and shoulder, which are both visible thanks to the revealing nature of her tied shirt.

At first glance, the photo looks like a festive photo shoot, but Zueva has a dual purpose for this Christmas picture. The model has a manscaping tool tucked into the waistband of her undies.

“What do you want to get for Christmas? I’m sure that @manscaped is the best present for any man,” wrote Zueva in her caption.

She also tagged the official Manscaped Instagram account in her photo and advertised a code for her 2.3 million followers to get 20 percent off their purchase in addition to free shipping. Manscaping has become a very popular grooming trend for men; Zueva has likely been paid to sponsor the brand.

Zueva posted her latest update earlier this morning. The picture already has 24,520 likes and nearly 300 comments. Her fans are loving the snapshot. Most of them don’t even mind that it’s an advertisement because the ravishing beauty is such a joy to look at.

Not only does the brunette bombshell love to tease her fans with hot pictures, but she often responds to them in the comments section.

“All I want for Xmas is this angel in red I see on this post!” commented one follower.

Zueva responded to them with a shy, “haha.”

“I find your tummy moles cute,” said a second person. The model responded with a blushing emoji.

“You look beautiful and just like a Christmas angel,” wrote a third fan.

“[I] want to meet you for christmas! i wish it would be real!” exclaimed a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first holiday-themed photo the model has posted this season. A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that the model had donned a sexy dark purple Christmas gown. Not only was the dress scandalously short, but it was also extra shimmery and had a plunging neckline to allow the bombshell to flash her cleavage.