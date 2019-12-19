Venezuelan Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Flaunts Insanely Sculpted Figure In New Instagram Snap

Fitness expert Michelle Lewin knows how to motivate her millions of social media followers, and her new post hammers that point home. The Venezuelan bombshell just shared a photo that gave her an opportunity to showcase her amazingly fit figure, and she added a lengthy caption to provide some valuable insight into how her fans can get through the holidays without throwing away their hard fitness work from the rest of the year.

Michelle shared the new post on Thursday afternoon, and it immediately created a stir. The photo shows the 33-year-old fitness model standing in her kitchen, striking a sultry pose.

The model was wearing Calvin Klein panties and a matching bra as she flexed her muscles and flaunted the results of her hard work. Michelle had her blond hair styled straight, and it cascaded down her back as she tilted her face upward.

Michelle’s eyes were closed and her facial expression looked rather serene as she stood on one flexed foot. The Venezuelan bombshell’s other knee was bent and lifted up to gently touch the surface of the kitchen cabinet, her toes on that foot pointed. She held both arms straight and laid her hands on the countertop as she posed.

All of Michelle’s well-developed leg muscles were exquisitely highlighted with this particular pose. She had her back arched slightly to show off her curvy backside, and it was easy to see the muscle definition through her arms and shoulders.

Michelle has developed a reputation for having a rather jaw-dropping booty, and the fit of the Calvin Klein panties did a fabulous job of highlighting those curves.

In her lengthy caption, Michelle wrote about how one’s body is a sculpture that is slowly shaped. She pointed out that it is easy to lose all of that hard work. This description allowed her to transition into her tips for navigating the difficult holiday season without losing the shape of that hard-earned sculpture.

The Venezuelan model’s Instagram following has climbed to 13.5 million followers, and it is posts like these that keep people coming back. In less than an hour after this tantalizing shot was initially uploaded, more than 90,000 of Michelle’s followers have liked it. Not only that, but more than 600 comments flooded the post in that same timeframe.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably inspiring with your words so stunning! A true role model,” noted one follower.

“Such a beautiful sculpture,” praised someone else.

Many fans seemed to be inspired by the tips that Michelle shared in this post. However, it seems pretty clear that it’s that incredible figure that really had people buzzing.