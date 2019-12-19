Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism On Social Media For Appearing Darker In Her Latest Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian was recently slammed on social media sites for her latest magazine cover look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently graced the cover of 7Hollywood Magazine. In the images that she shared on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, the reality star showed off her famous physique while wearing a strapless, black sequined gown from Thierry Mugler that was accompanied by black stockings and heels. Kardashian is seen at the center of the photo resting on a white bed and staring at the camera. Her body is covered in jewelry in the photos, with her hair styled in a 1960s-inspired updo.

According to Yahoo! News, Kardashian’s magazine cover look was inspired by actress Elizabeth Taylor. However, once she posted the photos on social media, many commenters shared that she looked like another Hollywood icon. The reality star’s tanned skin made many users do a double-take and compare her to Diahann Carroll. The outlet reports that one fan even shared an image of Taylor to compare to Kardashian’s tribute. In the photo, many other Twitter users were able to see that Taylor’s skin was lighter on her old photos.

The uproar over Kardashian’s look became a hot-button issue on Twitter. Several Twitter users took the opportunity to accuse Kardashian of using blackface in the pictures. Some even accused her of making a mockery of black women — who have helped support her business ventures — in general.

“Kim Kardashian often appropriates Black female culture to get attention. It says a lot that she continuously pulls these antics to get attention, knowing she’ll upset Black women–the same Black women that have supported her businesses. She’s a culture vulture in blackface,” one user tweeted.

“She’s channeling Diahann Carroll, Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge NOT Elizabeth Taylor. She’s channeling BLACK WOMEN,” another commenter said.

“Dear Black Community: Stop supporting Kim K immediately. And yes…this is Kim Kardashian in blackface imitating a black woman,” said a third detractor.

Loading...

Although Kardashian has yet to respond to claims that she was using blackface, the entrepreneur has been in a similar situation before. The mother-of-four was called out back in 2017 after her skin appeared to be much darker for a KKW Beauty campaign. She took to social media to dissolve the issue, saying her tanner was responsible for the darker images. She also told the New York Times that she “would never want to offend anyone,” and consulted with her team before publishing the photos.