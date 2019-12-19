Heidi Klum Bares All As She Relaxes In Bathtub After Shooting Latest Episode Of ‘Queen Of Drags’

Heidi Klum has excited fans with her latest Instagram pic, which shows her relaxing in a bubble bath. Wishing her 6.9 million Instagram followers a “good night,” she also captioned the image with a reference to the German reality series Queen of Drags.

The photo showed Heidi in full makeup, her eyes made up heavily with plenty of eyeliner and thick black fake lashes. There is also plenty of glittery eyeshadow and contouring that highlighted the model’s eyes as she smiled warmly at the camera.

However, it’s likely the mass of strategically placed bubbles that really got her followers talking. Peeking out of the white foam, Heidi showed off her super-toned body, putting her shoulders, calves, and pert derriere on display for all to see.

The latest image was posted after a long night on set for Queen of Drags. Klum is a judge on the show alongside Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz and Austrian drag queen, singer, and Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, according to the Daily Mail. The winner of this series will take home €100,000, as well as receive a cover photo for Cosmopolitan Germany, the opportunity to be featured in a Mac Cosmetics Germany campaign, and the chance to attend Gay Pride in New York.

Since the series started on November 14, Heidi has been frequently sharing pictures from her time on set. The latest episode which aired on December 19 was also the finale. However, some fans were disappointed with the show’s winner.

As soon as the image dropped to Heidi’s Instagram account, fans started commenting.

“Good night Heidi… great Show tonight…,” wrote one fan.

Many also offered similar sentiments. However, some were cheekier with their comments.

Loading...

“Can I join you,” one commenter asked.

Another fan also referred to Klum as a “glitter prawn,” thanks to her position in the water and the fact that she was wearing sparkling makeup.

Many comments were in German, as viewers of the reality TV series were also eager to voice their opinion regarding the cheeky image of Klum.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heidi recently delighted fans with an image of herself and fellow judges from Queen of Drags. In that picture, she wowed her followers in an extremely short and revealing jumpsuit paired with thigh-high black stiletto boots and fishnet stockings. It is just one of many snaps of late from her time on set as she stunned with her revealing outfits.