Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Six Pack In Sexy New Photo: ‘Six Months Of Performance Inspired Nutrition’

At 48-years-old, Mark Wahlberg is looking better than ever. As those who follow him on social media know, the actor regularly keeps his followers up-to-date on his projects. He shares a ton of photos and videos on his page that include what he is working on as well as photos from various charity events. In the most recent image shared for his loyal followers, Wahlberg showed off his killer physique.

In the sexy, new snapshot, the actor stood front and center, striking a pose with a slight smile on his face. Wahlberg appeared shirtless, flexing both of his arms for the camera and showing off his well-defined arms. The star’s chiseled abs were also on display in the photo while it almost appeared as though he had an eight pack.

The father of four completed the red-hot look with a pair of dark jeans and a black belt around his waist. He added a little bling to his barely-there outfit, rocking a gold chained necklace with a cross pendant, as well as a few bracelets on both wrists. In the caption of the Instagram image, Wahlberg told fans that he has been working hard on his body for the past six months and he owes his rock hard body to clean eating and team training.

The post has only been live on his page for a few hours but it has earned the actor a ton of attention from his fans, racking up more than 673,000 likes in addition to 9,000-plus comments. While some of Wahlberg’s fans took to the photo to rave over his amazing body, countless others dropped him a line to let him know they are huge fans. A few more simply commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“Mark you really are an inspiration,” one fan raved about the hot new photo.

Loading...

“Incredible. May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of laughter, health, joy, and happiness. Happy Holidays,” another Instagrammer user commented.

“OKAY MARKY MARK WE SEE YOU,” a third fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the comment.

Wahlberg is not the only male celebrity to show off his rock hard abs for the camera in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that rapper Travis Scott shared a shirtless photo for fans and it earned him a ton of attention with more than 2 million likes and 13,000 comments.