Kourtney Kardashian Smoulders By Fireplace In Latest Instagram Pic

Kourtney Kardashian has recently sparked a fire for her 84.4 million followers on Instagram. As she knelt in front of the fireplace, the reality star posted a sizzling new picture captioned, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”

For the social media shot, the famous Kardashian was scantily attired, wearing nothing but a fur-lined jacket. While looking warm and rugged up, she was completely bare underneath the garment. Even though a lot of skin was covered by the jacket, followers were still able to get a peek of firm skin underneath. Sporting cheeky sideboob, Kourtney also showed off her taut and shapely legs as she sat comfortably at the hearth.

Wearing minimal make-up, Kourtney appeared fresh-faced. Her hairstyle gave off the sleek but just woken up look as she relaxed in front of the cozy area. The warm glow served an overall feeling of winter warmth.

While the fire gave the impression it was well lit, the setup actually appeared to be fake with a backlight apparently creating a realistic allusion. The fireplace showed an interesting herringbone effect using distressed bricks. The hearth and surrounds contrasted with the fireplace opening by way of sleek new panels in a pale yellow color that was enhanced by the fireplace glow.

Fans immediately started commenting on the racy image as well as showing their appreciation for Kourtney.

“Great pic Kourt,” said David Grutman.

“Cozzzzzzzzzyyyy,” Scotty Cunha commented, also adding a black heart emoji for emphasis.

“So romantic,” a fan commented and others also included similar sentiments.

“Are you the chestnuts?” one fan asked cheekily, referring to Kourtney’s original caption on the pic.

The image shows a relaxed Kourtney, which is in stark contrast to the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kourtney told viewers that she would be taking a step back from the camera for a while.

“I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” Kourtney revealed, also stating that she planned to spend more time with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

This revelation came after ongoing issues between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney has also recently sparked rumors that she had started dating her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, once more. The pair had split but have been spending a lot of time together of late, with the most recent sighting in public, an outing to Disneyland. No images of the pair have appeared on their Instagram accounts but paparazzi images were obtained by TMZ that show the pair together.