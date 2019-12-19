‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny Bananas Calls Cara Maria Sorbello And Paulie Calafiore ‘Dysfunctional Humans’

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 has concluded and the epic two-hour reunion show unearthed some drama viewers were just not privy to during the season. Most of the cast reunited in London to recount the season’s events, and also brought to light drama that happened off-screen and on social media. One of the bigger discussion points of the evening was the rumor surrounding Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and rookie Jenny West’s possible hookup.

Three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore claimed on social media that the two had hooked up in the house bathroom one night, and Johnny addressed all this on the reunion (via The Hollywood Life). According to Paulie, the duo went into the bathroom together one night and were in there for a considerable amount of time.

“Well, you know, when you disappear into the bathroom for about 15/20 minutes and then you’re cuddling for the next week afterward until [Bananas] goes home… I mean, c’mon, what was he doing? Playing patty cakes?” Paulie said on the show.

Bananas and Jenny were noticeably annoyed at Paulie’s comments on social media, and then again on the reunion show and the champion decided to clap back at the accusations.

“What happens on The Challenge…there’s things based in reality that actually happened, and there’s rumors created by unhappy human beings to try and destroy people who are in happy relationships,” Johnny started. “Jenny’s in a relationship, I’m in a relationship that are functional. [Paulie and Cara Maria] are the most dysfunctional humans I’ve ever seen.”

It’s going DOWN in the DMs, and the Challenge House bathroom. ???? The cast tells all on the two-hour The Challenge: War of The Worlds 2 REUNION this Wednesday at 9/8c on @MTV. #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/6uWuSe2rJX — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 16, 2019

Bananas is said to be dating Big Brother: Over the Top winner and one-time Challenger Morgan Willett. The pair were partners on the original War of the Worlds and have been traveling the world together ever since.

During the reunion, Jenny added that she flirted with all the guys in the house and there was no hookup between her and Bananas.

Some other accusations came up during the reunion which also involved Cara and Paulie. The former alleged that Nany Gonzalez has drunk-dialed Paulie before and has tried to hook up with him. Nany vehemently denied these allegations and suggested that Paulie has said plenty of bad things to her about Cara, none of which she revealed.

Cara and Paulie will not appear on Season 35 of The Challenge, but Bananas, Jenny, and Nany are all set to appear. The couple have said they are taking a break from the popular series, but rumors suggest it’s something much deeper.