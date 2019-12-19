Janet Jackson Shares More Glamorous Images From Her Artistic Photoshoot

Janet Jackson has been treating fans to multiple artistic photos of herself, and her followers on Instagram are loving them all.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper stunned in a portrait shot that was edited well. Jackson’s head appeared twice with different facial expressions. On the left, she was shown in a color image that displayed her side profile with a three-quarter turn away from the camera. The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” hitmaker stared at the lens with a fierce and strong expression. On her right, her head was edited in black-and-white. Only half of her face was shown, but the edit was made to look like she was poking her head over her shoulder. Jackson’s eyes were squinted and also looked straight at the camera lens.

The “Made for Now” icon wore a long black cape that completely covered her. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings and sported a dark bold lip. She wore her hair up in a huge bun that looked regal on the icon.

In the second shot attached, Jackson was photographed in the same location with the sheer cape blowing over her face. The majority of her face was covered, but her hair was still on display.

In the third and final image, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress showed off her outfit from head to toe. She sat down in a plain white room and posed with her hand on her hip. Jackson looked in the opposite direction and boasted her beauty by revealing her sharp jawline and incredible bone structure. She owned the same hairstyle and earrings as the previous photos and opted for black PVC heels. The entertainer wowed in a long black gown that covered her entire body and pointed her legs to the camera, which made her shoe one of the main focuses.

Jackson left her post without a caption, but that didn’t seem to bother her 3.9 million followers.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 53,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Nobody on this earth more perfect than you Queen,” one user wrote.

Loading...

“How are you even real?!?! The true definition of beauty inside and out,” another shared.

“YOU BETTER SERVE US THESE LOOKS QUEEN!” a third follower remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Please stop with the slayage! I’m weak!” a fourth fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson shared other images of herself that looked very artistic. In a series of close-up shots, the “Miss You Much” legend showcased her timeless beauty in pictures that really complemented her bone structure.