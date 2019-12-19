Demi Rose Tugs Her Minuscule Metallic Bikini: ‘Alter Ego’

Demi Rose took to Instagram and shared a series of sexy pictures of herself with her followers on the popular social media platform as what she’s calling her alter ego. The shot that resembles Demi is said to be channeling Cleopatra.

Demi wore a minuscule metallic-colored bikini top in the picture that barely contains her ample bosom, giving viewers a generous glimpse of her cleavage. The model tugged on the strap that connected the two tiny triangles of fabric that protected her modesty. The bikini bottoms dipped low in the front and rose high with ties on either hip, which showcased Demi’s enviable hourglass figure.

The model wore a straight black wig that hung down over one shoulder and flowed over her back. The wig featured a blunt cut fringe that obscured her eyebrows. Demi had intricate black patterns drawn at the corners of her eyes, and she wore a nude lip and contouring on her nose. She accessorized the look with several rings and a dark manicure that featured short fingernails. In both images, Demi stood in front of a pool that looked out over a beautiful ocean background with blue sky and clouds. In the first picture, she stared at the camera with her mouth slightly open. She closed her eyes in the second photograph to reveal the full look of her intricate eye makeup.

In the caption, the model alluded to the look being her alter ego, and Demi’s followers adored her unusual share. In half an hour, more than 86,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation. Plus, at least 800 people took the time to drop an uplifting message for the model in the comments section. Many people used heart, heart eye, and fire emoji to express their thoughts on the sexy and unusual look, and a few mentioned Cleopatra, but others felt that Demi looked like an anime character in the photos.

“This is what they mean when they say the body of a goddess,” declared one happy fan.

“This pic reminded me of Cleopatra. She was some serious chick,” a second follower wrote.

“You have an absolutely gorgeous looking figure there,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Love! OMG, you’re the prettiest girl I have ever seen in my life,” a fourth person exclaimed.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Demi shared a photoshoot with her buns out on “Mars.” The pictures showed off her famous backside, which her followers absolutely adored.