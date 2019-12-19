Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sexy Boba Fett Costume

The cosplayer stunned in her 'Star Wars'-themed photoshoot.

On Thursday, December 19, cosplay model Meg Turney stunned fans by uploading an Instagram post inspired by the 1978 television movie Star Wars Holiday Special.

The picture, taken by Austin-based photographer Wes Ellis, shows the stunner dressed as a sexy version of Boba Fett. The risque costume featured an olive green snakeskin-patterned bra with red paneling and matching underwear. Meg also sported a tan cape and a wrist gauntlet, similar to what the bounty hunter wears in the film series. The risque ensemble put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of a Mandalorian symbol drawn on her upper arm. She accessorized the look with a pair of mesh thigh-high stockings, giving her even more sex appeal.

The 32-year-old posed, kneeling on a bed adorned with a festive Star Wars duvet and pillow case. The social media sensation gazed directly into the camera, as she held up a small Chewbacca plush. A replica of Boba Fett’s helmet can be seen to her left.

The Instagram influencer wore a short brunette wig with bangs. Meg enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. She also wore a white contact lens in her left eye.

In the caption, Meg noted that she posted the photo in celebration of MegMas, in which she uploads festive photos during the month of December. The expert cosplayer clarified that she initially intended for the theme of this year’s MegMas to be Christmas specials. For this particular photoshoot, she wanted to honor the Star Wars Holiday Special by wearing her take on a Boba Fett costume. She explained that the character actually made an appearance in the movie prior to being in the original trilogy.

Meg’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Omg so yes here. Aside from being a [Star Wars] fan, you look effing delicious in this pic,” gushed a fan.

“Love this cosplay. The outfit is awesome and I love what you did with your eye, that perfect touch. Plus I will admit the thigh highs also work for me, a weakness of mine,” said a different devotee.

One follower also expressed gratitude for Meg recognizing the Star Wars Holiday Special.

“Glad to see I’m not the only one out here who [loves] the Christmas special,” wrote the Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes.