Zoe Kravitz Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate Donald Trump’s Impeachment

There are plenty of celebrities celebrating the results of the House of Representatives’ vote yesterday to impeach President Donald Trump. One of those celebrating in a different kind of way is Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz. The 31-year-old shared a new photo to her Instagram timeline on Thursday morning of herself biting a peach, where she just so happened to be topless. Zoe covered up her chest with her arms, as her many tattoos were exposed. The upcoming The Batman star wore her long locks down and only sported a gold earring in the picture. The NSFW photo can be found here.

In the caption on the new post, Zoe told the president to “eat that” while adding a peach emoji. Peach emoji have flooded the internet in the last 24 hours, as social media users are using it as a way to describe 45’s im”peach”ment.

Several celebrity friends of Zoe’s showed support for the new photo in the form of double-taps. Justin Timberlake, Ayesha Curry, and Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley all liked the photo, which brought in thousands of likes in just a few hours.

The photo also brought in well over 3,000 comments, which were also peppered with celebrity sentiments. One comment that caught the eye of followers was a remark from actor Armie Hammer.

“[Timothy Chalamet] will you please show [Zoe Kravitz] how to do this properly….” Armie joked.

The comment was a reference to he and Timothy’s roles in Call Me By Your Name, where the latter satisfies himself with a de-pitted peach.

“Yeah i’m still not getting it,” Zoe commented back.

Followers of Zoe also added their own clever comments under the scandalous new photo.

“Peach in wrong place he won’t grab it,” one user wrote, which brought in over 2,000 likes on its own.

“ImPEACHment never looked so good!!!!” another added.

The new image from Zoe isn’t a brand-new photo, as the actress shared several shots from the fruity photoshoot almost a year ago. It looks like the actress dug it up to celebrate yesterday’s news regarding the president, but it was a shot she didn’t share when she originally posted the spread.

As to be expected, Zoe was met with some resistance for the post from Trump supporters.

“You just lost a lot of BLL followers, Silicon Valley doesn’t rep the entire country,” one user commented.

“Unfollow,” several others added.

Other celebrities who have been celebrating Trump’s impeachment on social media include musician Lizzo, Rosie O’Donnell, John Legend, and Cher.