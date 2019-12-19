Andy Cohen Says Next Season Of ‘RHOC’ Has The ‘Best Casting’

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has come to a close as fans are enjoying a hectic three-part reunion. There were mixed feelings from viewers regarding the cast of the past season, and it looks like there might be a shakeup in the next year. Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is revealing that Season 15 has some of the “best casting” and is showing his excitement for what’s to come on Jeff Lewis Live (via People).

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had,” Andy revealed to Jeff Lewis, while also admitting he “[has] not been this excited about casting” in quite a while.

A Bravolebrity himself, Jeff was not shy about voicing his opinions on the cast either. The Flipping Out star suggested that the Tres Amigas (Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador) needed to be broken up, while also saying Kelly Dodd needed to be kept on the show because of her “wild card” nature. Jeff also noted he liked the addition of Braunwyn Windham-Burke and suggested Andy keep her for the next season.

“I think Braunwyn was great. She’s got a lot going on,” Andy agreed. “You’ve got Dr. Deb, you’ve got the kids, you’ve got the other apartment.”

“I’m telling you no matter how it shakes out, it’s going to be great because we have great casting,” Andy added.

There have been rumors regarding Kelly’s future on the show since she became engaged to FOX News’ Rick Leventhal. Rick hails from New York, and some fans felt she might relocate and join her friend Ramona Singer on The Real Housewives of New York. Kelly’s tension with the Tres Amigas might keep her put in Orange County for the drama it brings to the show, however.

A big question for Season 15 fans are asking is if Vicki will return to her position as a full-time cast member after being demoted this last year. Part 1 of the Season 14 reunion had the 57-year-old declaring RHOC was “her show,” despite her only being a friend of the Housewives. Even though many of the fans were against her this year, Tamra will likely return in Season 15 for her ability to stir the pot. It’s sophomores Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter’s future viewers are wondering about.

Andy’s comments suggest that there will be newcomers, either in the form of all-new women, or possibly some returning RHOC stars. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Season 15 starts shooting early next year.