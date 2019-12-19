Luke Skywalker Arrested With Baggie Of Marijuana In Texas

'This isn't the pot you're looking for,' is what he would have said if he was really a Jedi.

A Texas man named Luke Skywalker was arrested after police allegedly found a bag of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop, San Antonio’s WOAI-TV reports.

There’s a famous scene in the Star Wars franchise where the “real” Luke Skywalker comes perilously close to being busted by imperial stormtroopers for being in possession of contraband at a traffic stop — in this case, two missing droids the Empire was looking for. However, Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi uses his powers of The Force to convince the stormtroopers that the droids in the vehicle aren’t the droids they were looking for. Confuddled by The Force, the stormtroopers send Luke and his companions on their way.

Unfortunately for Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton, 19, The Force doesn’t exist. Or at the very least, it doesn’t work on Texas cops.

Garden Ridge City Mayor Larry Thompson says that on Monday, an officer noticed a vehicle allegedly driving without a front license plate. An officer pulled the vehicle over, and allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer searched the car and allegedly found a “baggie” containing an undisclosed amount of weed.

Sexton was taken downtown and charged with possession. He was later released on $2,000 bond.

Though multiple states have legalized marijuana, either for recreational use or medical use, or at the very least have taken a less-is-more approach to prosecuting marijuana possession, Texas is not one of them. Indeed, Texas actually has some of the harshest marijuana laws among the 50 states, according to Greenhouse Addiction Centers.

TechPhotoGal / Pixabay

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if Sexton was givn the name “Luke Skywalker” at birth or if he legally had it changed after the fact.

Loading...

This is not the first time that a man named Luke Skywalker, or a variant thereof, has been arrested on petty criminal charges.

In December 2018, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, a Tennessee man named Luke Sky Walker was arrested for an unspecified parole violation. The 21-year-old had been on probation for having stolen road sign. It’s unclear, as of this writing, if Walker was given the moniker at birth or had it changed after the fact.

Other criminals with unusual names have included Madison, Wisconsin’s Beezow Doo-Doo Zoppitybop-Bop-Bop, who, like Luke Skywalker in Texas, was busted for drug possession, among other crimes. Beezow, however, had been born with a much more mundane name, that of Jeffrey Drew Wilschke, but had changed it a few months prior to his arrest.