Violet Summers Flaunts Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Post

The model left little to the imagination in her cheeky bikini.

On Thursday, December 19, American model Violet Summers uploaded yet another provocative post for her 2.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The Instagram video was taken on what appears to be a bridge in Tempe Beach Park, located in Tempe, Arizona. The clip begins with the 20-year-old removing her bright pink coat, revealing a cheeky, multicolored bikini underneath. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were able to catch a glimpse of a delicate, black ink tattoo on her shoulder blade. Violet also sported a pair of oversized sunglasses and colorful tennis shoes.

The model faced away from the camera and stepped forward, caressing her perky derriere. She swayed her body and bounced, causing her booty to jiggle. The tantalizing video ends with the Instagram influencer smiling flirtatiously, as she flipped her hair over her shoulder.

For the video, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She appeared to not be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to let her know if they would be interested in holding her coat.

Unsurprisingly, many of her dedicated followers stated that they were up for the task.

“I call dibs on carrying your coat and anything else you would like me to carry,” assured one follower.

“There is NOTHING I wouldn’t do for you!!” wrote a different devotee, adding a purple and green heart emoji to the comment.

Many of Violet’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more expressive in their praise.

“You’re so beautiful and charming,” gushed a fan.

“That’s some butt shake if you ask me. Another beautiful post. It’s magical at its best,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The tantalizing video has been liked over 29,000 times since it was shared.

As fans are aware, Violet is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy photos of herself on Instagram. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a sizzling snap that showed her lifting up her T-shirt, while standing on a Los Angeles street. Fans seemed to love the post, as it soon racked up over 45,000 likes.