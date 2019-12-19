Camille Grammer Suggests ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Considered Hiring A PI To Investigate A Co-Star Last Season

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shot their Season 10 finale party earlier this week, and amid the news that cast member Denise Richards didn’t attend, a more surprising story has been stirring up online thanks to Camille Grammer. In a shocking new tweet, Camille is alleging that a castmember, possibly more than one, considered hiring a private investigator last season to look into one of the show’s stars.

“What kind of person or so called “friend” discusses hiring a PI to taken down a HW last season? #rhobh So vindictive and cruel,” the 51-year-old reality star tweeted.

In a separate tweet, she added that “friends” who discussed this idea didn’t mention whether or not they actually followed through on on their plans. The ambiguity of the post had fans throwing out all sorts of theories regarding who Camille might be referring to, but there no clarification has been made yet.

The tweet from Camille came after Lisa Rinna called out Denise online for not attending the finale party with the other women on the cast at Dorit Kemsley’s house. Lisa’s tweet appeared to be out of concern, but Camille and many show fans believe her lack of an appearance was a backhanded way of exposing her co-star. This caused fans to believe Camille’s tweet with regard to Lisa.

Last season it was Lisa Vanderpump versus the world which prompted the restauranteur to leave the show midway through filming. The cast accused LVP of leaking a story to Radar Online regarding Puppy Gate, which Camille’s mysterious tweet might also be alluding. Since the entire season basically revolved around the story leak, someone in the cast may have considered hiring a private investigator to crack the case.

One fan asked Camille why she didn’t bring the private investigator allegation during Season 9, and she responded that she only recently found out this information. There’s still plenty of time for it to be exposed on Season 10, but only at the reunion since filming just wrapped.

Until Camille hopefully reveals what she learns, fans have speculated in the comment section regarding who may have discussed hiring a PI.

“Kyle! She was the HW with all the background on the lie detector test…remember her daughter’s friends parents just happened to spot LVP at the test?! Rinna’s too cheap to hire someone,” one user tweeted.

“Anything shady usually has Rinna’s name attached to it in someway,” another added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will debut on Bravo next year.