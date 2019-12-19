Blac Chyna Stuns In Skintight Red Leather Dress

Blac Chyna lit up Instagram recently when she shared a photo of herself wearing a low-cut, off-the shoulder red dress.

In the picture, Blac Chyna wore a long-sleeved, cherry-red frock from Fashion Nova. The dress featured a deep sweetheart neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The cap-sleeved dress hung so low off her shoulder that the sleeve was level with the top of the ensemble’s bust. The dress’s tight fit accentuated Blac Chyna’s curves and toned physique.

The former reality TV star tilted her head at an angle and looked off to the side, her mouth slightly open and her eyebrows raised. Her light brown brows were perfectly shaped while her eyelids were dusted with a shimmering champagne hue that went up past the crease of her lids and extended all the way to the bottom of her eyebrows, then transitioning into a warmer golden shade.

Her lids were lined with thick, black liner, her waterline also kohl-rimmed. Her voluminous lashes fanned out and curled upwards, making her warm brown eyes stand out.

Blac Chyna’s pout was painted a frosty mocha-pink, which shone brightly in the light. Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer and blush. Her nails were painted with cobalt blue polish.

Her white-blond hair was tucked behind one shoulder and cascaded down the other in stunningly symmetrical waves. Her hair, most likely extensions, was so long it fell below her hips. Fans could see her cleavage piercing catch the light and sparkle.

The dress ended slightly below Blac Chyna’s derrière, and it was short enough to sneak a peek at the majority of her large thigh tattoo.

Blac Chnya’s 16.6 million followers loved her look so much that they immediately flocked to her comment section to leave the model their praise — mostly in heart-eye and flame emoji form. The picture quickly garnered more than 55,000 likes and 470-plus comments.

“Love this dress,” one follower gushed.

“That dress is on point,” another fan said about the frock.

“You look wonderful,” added another user.

“Absolutely stunning!!” a fan exclaimed, adding flame emoji to make the point.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Blac Chyna is never one to shy away from posting alluring pictures on her social media. In fact, she frequently shares buxom photos and videos of her curves across Instagram and Snapchat, whether she’s in a tight dress like the one above, or in nothing but a swimsuit. When she flaunts her assets, she likes to give fans a glimpse at her ever-present chest piercing, as well.