Fox News Panel Rails Against Donald Trump Impeachment: ‘The Whole Thing Is Fake’

During Thursday’s edition of Fox & Friends, panelists Pete Hegseth, Ainsley Earhardt, and Steve Doocy railed against the impeachment of President Donald Trump, reports Mediaite.

After playing a montage of CNN and MSNBC covering the historical importance of impeachment, the hosts began their discussion, with Earhardt describing the entire process as “political.”

In agreement, Hegseth called impeachment “fake.”

“It’s all fake. The whole thing is fake,” he said.

“The investigation was fake. The trial was fake. Everyone knows what the outcome is going to be. The solemn nature, the sadness, the prayerfulness — it’s all fake.”

“Everyone sees through it,” he added, before jabbing at CNN and MSNBC for having low ratings.

Doocy joined the discussion, arguing that Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi followed through on impeachment because she had to listen to her “political base,” which has long been calling for Trump’s removal.

Doocy also suggested that Pelosi is well aware of the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate is all but certain to acquit the president, and that she is looking for an alibi to tell voters that House Democrats are doing all they can to stop Trump.

The panelists also mocked House Democrats for their reaction after articles of impeachment received enough votes to pass.

During the voting session, a group of Democratic lawmakers began to cheer, and Pelosi gestured toward them to stop. Pointing to this interaction, Earhardt mockingly said that Pelosi wanted to tell lawmakers to “cheer when you go back behind closed doors.”

“This is a sad day. We know you waited three years for this but don’t cheer,” is what Pelosi was trying to tell Democratic lawmakers, Doocy suggested.

It is tragic that the President's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice. It is a matter of fact that the President is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/fxTLr7I9x3 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2019

Fox News is routinely accused of being biased in Trump’s favor, and liberal-leaning media figures — such as CNN’s Brian Stelter — have argued that the conservative network often shapes the Trump administration’s policies. Last week, Stelter suggested that Fox News led Trump “to the brink of impeachment” by convincing him that Democrats need to be investigated over their alleged involvement with Ukrainian oligarchs.

According to Stelter, some of the most prominent Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity, have been spreading “conspiracy theories” about Ukraine for years, which prompted Trump to contact the Ukrainian authorities asking them to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s alleged pressuring of the Ukrainian government is at the core of House Democrats’ accusations, and the main reason Trump was impeached. According to Democrats, Trump withheld — and threatened to permanently cut — military aid, forcing Ukraine to launch probes into his political rivals, thus committing multiple impeachable offenses.