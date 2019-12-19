‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Looks ‘Easy Breezy’ In Low-Cut Leopard-Print Tank Top

Camille Kostek often impresses her fans with her gorgeous ensembles and natural beauty, and today was no different.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a trio of new photos that were an instant hit with her 685,000 followers. The 27-year-old appeared to be on set of a professional photo shoot in the set of black-and-white snaps, which saw her posing outside against a rustic brick wall.

Camille looked “easy breezy” in a simple yet sexy ensemble that did flashed just the right amount of skin, and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The bikini model rocked a knit leopard-print tank top that showcased her toned arms and clung tight to her torso to highlight her flat midsection. The top also boasted a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience — though hardly seemed bothered by the slightly NSFW display.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of curve-hugging jeans with the bold tank top. The bottoms appear to be skinny cut, and clung tight to her hips to define her toned thighs and hourglass figure. A single button fastened the pants high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist.

No accessories were added to Camille’s ensemble, allowing her incredible figure to take center stage.

Her blond tresses were worn down in loose, feathered waves that were perfectly parted to frame her face, and gently blew in the breeze around her. As for her beauty in the shots, Camille sported a simple makeup look that included a shiny lip stick and thick coat of mascara, allowing her striking features and signature freckles to shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s latest social media post some love. The triple Instagram update has racked up more than 13,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Camille’s jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous – as always!” one person wrote.

Another said that Camille was “stunning, beautiful and amazing.”

“God really took his time on you,” commented a third.

A fourth questioned whether Camille’s next campaign would be for Cover Girl, given the caption of her post.

Earlier this week, Camille shared a photo from another modeling gig that saw her taking a step back in time and dressing up as a Pan Am stewardess. She looked smoking hot in white gloves and the iconic blue skirt suit, and completed the ensemble with a pill box hat that sat angled on top of her head. Fans went equally as wild for the costume, awarding the photo over 28,000 likes.