Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Nick Jonas To ‘The Voice’ Family Of Coaches In New Promo

Kelly Clarkson welcomes Nick Jonas to The Voice family of coaches in a new promo video uploaded by the show to its official Instagram. The quick clip shows from left to right, John Legend, Kelly, Nick, and Blake Shelton, standing alongside one another as a united front, as a promotion for the show’s upcoming season 18.

The video begins with the words, “new coach” then “Nick Jonas” just before a clip of the Jonas Brothers singer and guitarist is seen. Nick then takes his place alongside John, Kelly, and Blake shortly before the official premiere date of the new season is announced.

Standing prominently between John and Nick, Kelly is now the sole female judge on The Voice and the one with the most to prove, coming off her third win in four seasons as a coach on the reality competition singing series. She recently scored an overall win as the coach of Jake Hoot.

Kelly is seen wearing a black ensemble, its simplicity made, even more, striking with the many gold accessories, including necklaces and rings, she piled on for the clip. The dress, which sports a high neck and long sleeves, had one striking accent, a wide belt which rested at the smallest part of Kelly’s waist. The belt’s gold buckle stood out against the black ensemble.

To finish off her look, The Kelly Clarkson Show host wore her hair long and full for the promo and sported fire-engine red lipstick.

John went casual for the clip, wearing a black t-shirt and pants, and a black satin baseball jacket banded with white around the neck and sleeves.

As for newbie judge Nick, he stood out from the other seasoned judges in light grey pants, a matching grey tailored jacket, and a darker grey t-shirt. Standing next to Nick was Blake, in a dark, tailored shirt and pants.

Fans are already excited about the new season of competition and are welcoming Nick with open arms to the NBC series where he will coach hopefuls on both their singing talent and overall performance in the upcoming weeks of competition.

“Omg!!! Yasss!!!” said one fan of the new clip introducing Nick Jonas to The Voice family.

A second fan remarked that they felt the show would not be the same with season 17 coach Gwen Stefani and revealed they would miss her.

“And it looks like Kelly is the only girl again. You go, girl! Don’t let them beat you!” cheered a fan of the first American Idol winner.

Nick Jonas was announced as the newest celebrity coach of the NBC singing series in October 2019. He made the big announcement during an appearance alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting Jonas Brothers’ platinum album Happiness Begins and current single, “Only Human.”

The Voice will return to NBC with an all-new season of competition beginning February 24, 2020.