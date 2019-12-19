Nathan Griffith Sends Heartfelt Message To Jenelle Evans: ‘I’m So Proud Of The Person You’re Becoming’

On the same day that Jenelle Evans shared a social media message about becoming a “new person,” Nathan Griffith — her ex-fiancé and father of 5-year-old son Kaiser — tweeted about how proud he was of the former Teen Mom 2 star for making “serious and positive changes” in her life amid her divorce from estranged husband David Eason.

Of course, it was a fitting day to deliver such sentiment, as December 19 marked Jenelle’s 28th birthday.

Earlier in the day, Jenelle had posted a Gerard Way quote about rising from the ashes that she related to her own life. As fans of the reality star know, Jenelle and her children have been living away from her volatile ex, David, for several months now. She announced she was divorcing David on October 31, 2019.

Nathan’s emotional message — in which he denounced critics and passed on his message of pride to Jenelle — was met with much agreement from fans, who quickly replied to his tweet. In fact, the statement garnered more than 1,100 likes at press time.

“So glad she got herself and the kids out of that mess! Positive changes will bring positive results,” one fan wrote.

This was not the first time Nathan praised Jenelle on social media, revealing in November that their co-parenting relationship was going strong since Jenelle split from David.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding,” Nathan said at the time, referencing his longterm girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt.

I know the critics will criticize and I know the “hatters” aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking. I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) December 19, 2019

Loading...

Speaking of Ashley, many fans have been wondering about the status of Nathan and Jenelle’s romantic relationship since the two have been on good terms, and Nathan has publicly supported Jenelle.

In early November, they were spotted hanging out at a bowling alley in Tennessee — where Jenelle is currently living — with their son Kaiser, and Ensley, Jenelle’s daughter from her marriage to David. Additionally, at the beginning of December, Nathan publicly came to Jenelle’s defense on Twitter, which once again got the rumor mill churning. However, just a day later, Jenelle revealed that she is not dating anyone.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Jenelle is residing in Nashville with Kaiser and Ensley while son Jace lives with her mom, Barbara, in North Carolina. She currently has a restraining order against David until January 13, after which the two will attend court for a hearing. David is still living in the couple’s former home in North Carolina.