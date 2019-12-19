Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skintight Cream Dress & Matching Boots: ‘Holiday Season’

Kim Kardashian drove fans wild with a glamorous look shared to Instagram earlier today. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star put her famous curves on display in a figure-hugging cream dress by French luxury fashion house, CELINE, and dazzled her 154 million Instagram followers with the sophisticated but undeniably sensual look.

While fans are used to seeing Kim showing off her generous assets in revealing, cleavage-flaunting outfits, the 39-year-old fashionista kept things classy and arguably understated with this particular look. The CELINE dress was a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder design that hemmed at the calf, keeping the skin-baring to an elegant, tasteful amount. The fabulous dress boasted a stylish Bardot neckline that left Kim’s sculpted shoulders exposed. Her supple neck was also on display, as was her chiseled collar bone. Other than that, the refined look kept the flesh-flashing to a minimum, showing little else save for a bounty of curves.

The gorgeous brunette cut a seductive figure in the skintight dress, which perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The clingy item fit her like a glove, highlighting her curvaceous frame. The dress sported a ruched texture that further emphasized Kim’s bodacious physique, calling attention to her round hips and shapely chest. Fans might even argue that the alluring look was a braless one, as the stunning socialite didn’t appear to be wearing any support underneath the snug apparel. Aside from her bountiful curves aside, the bodycon-fit dress also lured the gaze to her flat tummy, and taut waistline, showing that the KUWTK star was in phenomenal shape.

Kim teamed up the dress with an eye-catching pair of knee-length stiletto boots by Gucci, in a matching cream color. The fashionable footwear sported the same ruched texture as her dress, which was doubled by a glossy shine that turned the tantalizing look into a memorable one.

Her hair and makeup were also on point. In keeping with the color theme of her outfit, Kim rocked a pearly nude lipstick that drew the eye to her luscious lips. Her glam was complete with a shimmering earth-toned eyeshadow, bold dark eyeliner, and a thick mascara that curled her eyelashes to perfection. The dark-haired beauty pulled up her raven tresses into a sleek high ponytail. She accessorized with a luxurious diamond bracelet and a matching wrist watch, and wore a sparkling statement ring on her finger.

Kim looked effortlessly chic in the head-turning attire. Photographed as she made her way to a Christmas party, the KUWTK star left a lasting impression on her legion of fans, who immediately took to the comments section to lavish their favorite celebrity with praise. The makeup mogul showed off the dress in a photo-heavy update featuring seven snaps, and reeled in some serious engagement from her devoted admirers.

The first photo shared with fans showed Kim exiting a convenience store before heading out to the party. Two other shots captured the brunette bombshell getting out of her car — and offered a detailed look at her stylish heels. A swipe to the next slide saw her posing inside a vintage red pick-up truck in the company of two lady friends. The photo appeared to be taken outside the party venue, suggesting that Kim had reached her destination. The fifth picture was a group shot of Kim and a bunch of friends hanging out in front of the red pick-up before heading inside for the Christmas-themed bash.

The final two shots treated fans to a stunning surprise, and saw Kim posing with Fergie in front of a lit Christmas tree. The former member of the Black Eyed Peas looked fantastic in a metallic gold bodice, which she paired with a dark emerald-green pantsuit. The 44-year-old stunner topped off her party look with a trendy fedora and accessorized with a gold sequined clutch.

As expected, Kim’s post stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram. The photos racked up more than 545,000 likes in the first hour of going live and went on to amass 905,000-plus likes and 2,900 comments within the next couple of hours.

“Glam glam, thank you ma’am,” quipped one fan, adding two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of fire emoji.

“You always giving something to spice fashion,” gushed another, followed by a heart emoji.

“Love your style girls kick it,” commented another Instagrammer.

“I gagged on a popcorn kernel,” wrote one of Kim’s devotees.