Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Teases She’s ‘Not Guilty’ As She Flaunts Her Pert Derriere

Nicole Borda has shared another tantalizing photo with her fan base via her Instagram page and the new, alluring upload is definitely causing a stir. It looks as if the Colombian fitness model chose to quote some song lyrics from Jay-Z in her caption and this snap quickly became a very popular one for her page.

This saucy post was shared on Nicole’s Instagram page on Wednesday and she utilized some lines from Jay-Z’s “Izzo (H.O.V.A)” to get her point across. The pose in the photo might have seemed fairly familiar to the Colombian model’s followers, as she has shared photos with similar poses in recent weeks.

Despite that, the 23-year-old’s fans had plenty of love for this new snap. Nicole’s Instagram following will soon pass the 2 million fan mark and this sultry picture was a big hit among them. Within the first 18 hours or so after it had been uploaded, more than 68,000 people had liked this new photo.

This new upload featured Nicole laying on the floor, one arm crossed in front of her chest as her face rested on the palm of her other hand. The model gazed off beyond the photographer and slightly to the side, a contemplative look on her face.

Nicole wore a simple and fresh makeup palette, a moderate pink color accentuating her pouty, plump lips. She wore a gold choker around her neck and a bit of a tattoo could be seen peeking out from under her shirt.

The Colombian model wore a long-sleeved gray crop top that exposed a bit of her midriff. She also wore green holiday socks and plain white panties that showcased her sculpted, curvy backside and pert booty.

More than 900 of Nicole’s fans have already commented on the partly sweet, partly sultry snap.

“Look amazing Nicole wow u cute,” noted one fan.

Loading...

“I just can’t get over how beautiful you look I always look forward to seeing you take care and enjoy life,” wrote another follower.

“A www beauty and gorgeous. Love u. Stunning girl. Gorgeous body babe” praised someone else.

“wow strong and independent woman! love that! You are real! At least your photos look divine… You take amazing photos! I enjoy them well! Sizzle sizzle princess” lauded yet another impressed fan of Nicole’s.

The gorgeous Colombian beauty seems to be all about the holiday spirit these days, as many of her recent Instagram posts have incorporated something that gives a nod to the upcoming Christmas holiday. Nicole knows what her fans like and she never leaves them hanging for long in giving them more of what they love.