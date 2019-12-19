‘General Hospital’ Will Air Special Christmas Episode On Monday In A Soapy Twist On A Holiday Classic

'General Hospital' fans are gearing up to see a special holiday episode.

General Hospital has planned a very special Christmas episode for next week, leaving fans filled with anticipation. The ABC soap shared just a hint of things that will come on Monday, December 23, with a few familiar faces showing up in a twist on Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, A Christmas Carol.

This special General Hospital episode will feature actor Michael Easton, who currently plays the role of Dr. Hamilton Finn, stepping into the character of Ebenezer Scrooge. SheKnows Soaps had teased earlier in the week that the residents of Port Charles would find the true meaning of Christmas, and now fans know exactly what that entails. It appears that Finn will be dreaming away on Christmas Eve, but as the clock strikes midnight, he wakes up to a nightmare. The preview clip that was recently posted reveals other characters who will somehow make it into Finn’s temporary dreamland.

Of course, the three ghosts will suddenly appear throughout the night to take him on an unusual adventure. Finn will first be visited by the ghost of Christmas past with what is most likely the face of Liesl Obrecht. General Hospital actress Kathleen Gati will indeed be the prefect fit. She is seen greeting Finn as Ebenezer as he asks her what she wants from him. Just as in the original story, she takes him to the Cratchit house.

Hayden's abrupt exit from Port Charles has both Finn and Anna asking difficult questions. Will they find the truth?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @finolahughes pic.twitter.com/z6Hto5iQBg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 4, 2019

The clip reveals that Franco and Elizabeth will be seen as Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit with Cameron as the older boy Peter. Hudson West seemingly appears as Tiny Tim. Finn makes the comment that they look so happy, despite seeing what a shack they live in.

Also making an appearance as possibly the ghost of Christmas present is Eden McCoy. Will she show him how happy his present life is with fiancee Anna and his newfound daughter Violet?

MONDAY: Join us for a very special, daytime event – General Hospital's Christmas Carol. Michael Easton is Ebenezer Scrooge! It's not to be missed. Bah! Humbug! #GH pic.twitter.com/FPg4MuJATf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2019

Then there is the talented Maura West as Ava Jerome. She is obviously the ghost of Christmas future as she is seen doing what she does best, which is tormenting those around her. She is all decked out in black as she throws Finn into a grave that was especially dug for him. In addition, Leslie Charleson will be making an appearance as well.

Fans are eager to see this special holiday episode. They are especially excited to see Michael Easton playing this iconic character.

As The Inquisitr had previously pointed out, General Hospital was preempted on Wednesday, which pushes the episodes back a day. However, the ABC daytime drama confirmed that this special Christmas edition will be aired as scheduled on Monday, December 23.