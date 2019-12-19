Prince Andrew Reportedly Skips Princess Beatrice’s Engagement Party As Scandal Fallout Continues

Prince Andrew reportedly skipped his daughter Princess Beatrice‘s engagement party as the fallout continues for the royal regarding his alleged ties to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their impending nuptials with a party in London, reported People Magazine, and the guest list included her mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Eugenie. Prince Andrew was not in attendance.

The party was reportedly thrown by Edoardo’s mother at Chiltern Firehouse.

People reported that the guest list included singer Ellie Goulding, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews, Kate’s brother James, his fiance Alizee Thevenet, singer James Blunt and actor Robert DeNiro.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple canceled their initial party, which was a larger-scale event. Apparently, there were fears that the paparazzi would swarm the happy gathering and turn what should be a wonderful celebration into a media circus.

Instead, a more intimate event was scheduled where the couple’s closest family members and friends celebrated Beatrice and Eduardo in a more private setting.

The prince’s absence came on the heels of the royal stepping back from public duties and maintaining a lower public profile after he released an official statement in November regarding his relationship with Epstein.

The backlash continues for the brother of Prince Charles from his BBC Newsnight interview regarding his ties to Epstein, where it appeared that Andrew had no remorse for his link to the sex offender nor any subsequent sympathy for Epstein’s victims. He later released an official statement on Instagram.

After news of the scandal regarding her ex-husband broke, Sarah threw her support behind the prince in a statement on Instagram, revealing she will stand by his side throughout this trying time.

Beatrice and Eduardo announced their engagement earlier this year after he proposed to the princess during a getaway in Italy. The couple plans to wed in September of 2020 reported People.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” they said in a statement that was published by People.

Sarah and Andrew previously announced their joy regarding their daughter’s impending marriage to Eduardo on Sarah’s Instagram account in the post seen below.

Prince Andrew was seen along with his daughters at the annual pre-Christmas luncheon thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The clan’s entire extended family is invited to the annual event where the family enjoys a relaxed afternoon catching up with one another and enjoying delicious food and a fun afternoon prior to the busy holiday.