Kindly Myers Rocks Daisy Dukes & Holds Gun: ‘Probably The Most Viral Photo Of My Modeling Career’

Kindly Myers gave fans another peak at a smoking hot photo that went viral earlier this year on her wildly popular Instagram page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Myers is one of the most popular influencers on the platform and everything that she does earns her a ton of attention from her army of fans. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the beauty shared a throwback of one of the most popular shots of her career.

In the NSFW photo, the model could be seen striking a pose front and center while posing in the great outdoors. She faced her backside toward the camera while clad in the skimpiest pair of daisy dukes that showed her toned and tanned legs and derriere. Myers paired the hot pants with an equally as revealing grey crop top that showed off her toned abs and killer cleavage.

The stunner held a rifle in one hand and ran the other hand through her long, blond locks that she wore down and slightly waved. The model also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the photo, she reminded fans that this was the most viral photo that she has posed for.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 31,000 likes in addition to well over 500-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart emoji.

“And one of my most favorite pics of you!!! SO FIRE,” one fan gushed, adding a flame and American flag emoji.

Loading...

“Maybe the most beautiful have a blessed day gorgeous,” another Instagram user raved, adding a series of emoji to the end of their comment.

“For good mfn reason. The most appropriate thing i see for going viral….that “booty meat,”‘ a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sizzled in another NSFW post, that time while clad in some seriously sexy lingerie. In the stunning shot, leaving little to the imagination in sheer white lingerie that was adorned with white and blue flowers, showing off her picture-perfect figure. The post racked up a ton of attention with over 19,000 likes and 300-plus comments.