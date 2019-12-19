Instagram Sensation Hilde Osland Sizzles In Skimpy Orange Dress

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland just posted her latest Instagram update and fans went wild.

On Thursday morning, the bikini model took to her social media account to post three sizzling photos of herself wearing a skimpy orange number.

The neon-colored dress was very tight that showed off the model’s stunning figure and was a nice contrast to her beautiful bronzed skin. Hilde’s cut-out dress showed half of her tummy and a tantalizing amount of cleavage, especially when viewed from the right side. Although the skimpy number covered most of her privates, it still did not leave much to the imagination.

The first snap showed Hilde’s body facing a window, her head positioned sideways, as she was looking straight to the camera. Her hands holding the window’s ledge, while her legs were closed together. The blonde beauty wore a full face of makeup that included smoky eyeshadow and eyeliner, thick lashes, bronzed and contoured cheeks with a hint of coral blush, and pinkish shade of nude color on her lips. She opted for gold necklaces in layers, pavé hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet as her accessories. Hilde’s blonde locks were up in a messy crown bun, with long bangs on the sides.

In the second photo, Hilde repositioned her body to show a close-up look. While still sort of censored, one of the model’s nipples came to view. Her flat tummy was also prominent in this snapshot.

Hilde then repositioned herself again in the same pose as the first photo, while looking away in the window, her left hand propped up to her face to make a pensive look. The model’s curvy figure was prominent in this snapshot.

With a following of more than 2.2 million, Hilde’s photo received lots of love from admirers all over the world. Most of her fans left comments to let the model know how beautiful she looked, especially in the latest share. While others left an emoji.

“Wow!! You really are a beautiful princess!!” one follower said.

“OMG you look gorgeous Hilde!” an admirer wrote.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS!” a third fan commented.

The latest update garnered over 28,000 likes and over 549 comments within just an hour of upload.

In a previous report, Hilde also stunned her fans when she posed for a racy mirror selfie in a skimpy teal lingerie set that was uploaded on the social media platform. The snapshot gave admirers a look at the Norwegian model’s abundant cleavage display, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips and lean legs.