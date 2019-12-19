Dasha Mart Puts Curves On Display In Tiny Black And Gold Bikini On Instagram

Dasha Mart’s latest Instagram share has sent her fans into a frenzy. The Russian bombshell posted a photo of herself all ready for a day by the pool. She rocked a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination, which her followers loved.

The photo showed Dasha standing in the shade by a long pool on a beautifully sunny day. A giant, pink, inflatable flamingo floated in the blue waters, while a big yacht was docked in another body of water in the background. Palm trees, lounge chairs, and hammocks could also be seen in the distance. Dasha tagged the location for the stunning shot as Miami, Florida.

Dasha’s killer body was on display in a black and gold bikini. Her low-cut top featured thin black straps that ran across her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. Dasha’s toned and tan tummy was fully exposed between the top and a pair of matching, low-rise bottoms with black fabric at the center and gold straps, which sat high on her hips.

Her long, lean legs looked better than ever in the tiny two-piece. The look exposed her floral thigh tattoo and silver belly button stud.

Dasha finished off the look with a pair of big, black and gold, futuristic-looking sunglasses. Not much of her makeup was visible underneath the massive shades, but her plump lips appeared to be covered in dark pink lipstick. The model’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

Dasha crossed her legs slightly and cocked one hip, emphasizing her hourglass figure. She folded one arm across her body and rested her elbow on her hand as she stared into the camera.

Dasha’s caption was penned in Russian, but the babe appeared to be promoting the clothing brand Yoins.

The post garnered more than 5,500 likes and just over 100 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Dasha’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Omg wow so stunningly gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Extremely gorgeous and super stylish,” another user added.

One user told Dasha she was “spectacular,” while another follower called the photo “mind-blowing.”

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for Dasha using various emoji.

Dasha is known for driving her fans wild with breathtaking photos of herself soaking up the sun in Miami. Earlier this week, the model rocked a leopard-print bikini on the beach for a video to promote Bang Energy drink.