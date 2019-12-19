Blond Bombshell Kate Bock Shows Off Killer Legs In White Swimsuit & Black Boots While Posing In The Snow

Kate Bock is showing off the body that made her famous in a hot photo of her out in the cold weather. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Bock is no stranger to revealing her amazing figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie and more. She is currently dating NBA star Kevin Love, and the two live together in Ohio where Bock gives fans glimpses of their home on her popular page.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her loyal fans, Bock struck a pose outside in the couple’s backyard, posing on a red stone ledge and braving the cold. Just behind her was a snow-filled yard with plenty of trees. Bock struck a pose front and center while clad in a tight white swimsuit that had little holes all around and was high cut, showing off the model’s toned stems.

Bock accessorized her look with a black pom beanie and a pair of black boots. The model looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a little bit of subtle makeup. The second photo in the series of two showed a barrel sauna, which Bock told fans is something that she wants to make part of her daily routine.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 15,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Bock know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and commented on the post using emoji while a handful of other fans raved over the unique sauna.

“How so beautiful so gorgeous so amazing so wonderful so WOW WOW WOW Kate,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“WOW! Those luscious legs are indescribably sexy! WHEW!!” another Instagram user gushed.

“Legs for miles….the whole package is gorgeous!” a third fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bock got sexy in another NSFW outfit, this time as she embraced the sun in Bali. In the stunning snapshot, Bock’s amazing figure was on full display while clad in a white crop top with a yellow bikini underneath —showing off plenty of skin for the camera. That post garnered over 15,000 likes and well over 100 comments for the model.