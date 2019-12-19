Jenelle Evans Has Become A ‘New Person’ Amid David Eason Divorce

Jenelle Evans, who is celebrating her 28th birthday today, December 19, just shared a motivational quote on Twitter about becoming a “new person.” The message, which she attributed to My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, is about learning to pick yourself up amid turmoil and love yourself for who you have become. Jenelle, as fans know, is currently in the midst of a tumultuous divorce battle from estranged husband David Eason.

The former Teen Mom 2 star also included two new pictures of herself in the tweet. She donned a mustard-colored, turtleneck sweater, which she paired with dark-wash jeans and a brown belt.

In the first image, she looked off to the side with a smile on her face. Her voluminous chocolate brown waves, which glowed red in the sunlight, tumbled down her shoulder. In the second photo, which was a full body shot, the reality star offered a close-mouthed grin and looked straight at the camera, her sweater front-tucked into her denim pants and her ensemble on full display.

Jenelle’s 1.4 million Twitter followers loved the sentiment and the images, and the tweet racked up more than 1,000 likes at the time of this writing.

“Now that’s a strong independent woman! You never looked better. Happy Birthday!” wrote a fan.

“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person.” – Gerard Way#HappyBirthdayToMe ???????? pic.twitter.com/BawGHta6Ck — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 19, 2019

Jenelle has seemed to be enjoying life since she announced in October that she was divorcing David and had already moved herself and her children away from him.

According to E! News, Jenelle and her children — Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2; Jace, 10, lives with her mother, Barbara in North Carolina — are currently living in Nashville, Tennessee. An insider revealed that the reality star is “settling down” in Music City, and is happy to be away from her toxic relationship with David.

“Being away from David has made her life a lot easier,” a source told the site. “She is really taking care of herself in ways she wasn’t before. All the stress and the fighting was taking a toll on her and on the kids.”

Jenelle currently has a restraining order against her estranged ex, due to his violent nature and the many weapons he possesses.

Prior to their split, David — who frequently shared photos and videos of his many guns on Instagram — admitted to shooting and killing their dog, Nugget, after the canine allegedly bit their young daughter in the face. Jenelle also called 911 after he allegedly pushed her to the ground during a party; at the time, she believed that he had cracked her collarbone.