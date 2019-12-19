Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Drunk Dials’ Tristan Thompson Every Night

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly having a hard time letting go of her love for her ex, Tristan Thompson, nearly one year after his cheating scandal. A source told Radar Online this week that the reality star has turned to drinking heavily, which typically ends in Khloe allegedly drunk calling Tristan to talk about her feelings.

“Khloe drinks most, if not every, night of the week these days,” the source said. “And more often than not it ends up with her calling Tristan and slurring down the phone about how badly he messed up but she still misses him.”

The source added that Tristan has started allegedly ignoring her calls after 8 p.m., “which only sends her into this intense frenzy.”

When the Cleveland Cavalier basketball player doesn’t pick up the phone, Khloe reportedly sends her assistant to his house to demand that he call her back immediately.

Of course, Tristan does sometimes flirt back, which likely doesn’t help Khloe’s feelings. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he left a flirty compliment on one of Khloe’s Instagram photos back in November, but the comment was quickly deleted.

“WOW! PERFECTION! WOW!” he wrote, with fire and crown emoji.

In addition, when Khloe won a People’s Choice Award for her E! show Revenge Body this year, her ex penned an entire Instagram post about it.

“Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year,” he said in part.

According to RO‘s source, Tristan’s behavior on social media is reportedly only confusing Khloe emotionally.

“Tristan doesn’t help the situation by toying with her and teasing how they could wind up together again – but he’s failed to follow up with anything solid and it’s driving Khloe crazy,” they said.

His comments have also sparked rumors that the couple reconciled, although neither party has confirmed that they are back together. Instead, Khloe and Tristan are reportedly trying to amicably co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, True.

Khloe may be wanting Tristan back in her life romantically now, but that didn’t seem to be the case just a few months ago. As fans know, the Kardashian-Jenner’s hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, documented the basketball star’s failed campaign to win Khloe back after news broke that he cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods. His attempts to woo her included dinner invitations and lavish gifts. Khloe often expressed on camera this season that she was unsure of how to politely reject his advances.