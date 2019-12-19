Kelly Ripa Rocks Low-Cut Top & Floral Skirt As She Genuflects & Praises Kathleen Turner

Kelly Ripa had a bit of a fangirl moment this morning while she was backstage at her show, Live With Kelly and Ryan. As fans who follow the hit morning show know, the page’s Instagram account regularly shares photos and videos that include behind-the-scenes sneak peaks and that is exactly what happened prior to today’s filming.

After Ripa’s hubby, Mark Consuelos, took the co-hosting seat for a few days to fill-in for Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest was back at work and looked happy to be there. The short clip started off with members of the studio audience dancing on stage, which is what they do before every show. The camera then went backstage where Ripa and Seacrest were chatting in the hallway. Shortly into the clip, Ripa noticed that actress Kathleen Turner was standing outside of her dressing room and she told her co-host that she needed to go “genuflect to her lady.”

The mother of three then walked over to Turner and kneeled right in front of her while they shared a laugh together. Turner told Ripa that she can’t believe it’s been so long since they saw each other, joking that she’s a senior before Seacrest made his way over and chatted with the ladies before it was revealed that her never had met Turner before.

Ripa looked stunning in a low-cut red top that dipped well into her chest and showed plenty of skin. She paired the look with a floral skirt that fit her like a glove, tucking her shirt into the waistband. The television personality wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Like his counterpart, Seacrest also looked dressed to impress in a grey suit with a fitted shirt underneath.

The video has only been live on the show’s page for a short amount of time but it’s earned a ton of attention already with over 370 likes and a handful of comments. Some followers took to the post to express their excitement that Seacrest was on the show while countless others raved over the iconic Kathleen Turner.

Loading...

“OMGOODNESS. Kathleen Turner, god bless her, thank you,” one fan gushed, adding a series of clapping hand emoji.

“Ryan is back. Not live today. Prerecorded.,” a second social media user added.

“If the show is live, please make sure @AnnaKendrick47 and Kathleen Turner High Five the audience. No snobs allowed!,” one more Instagram user wrote.