Carrie Underwood Flaunts Toned Figure In Athletic Wear From Her Calia Brand

Singer Carrie Underwood put her toned figure on display when she modeled some pieces from her apparel company, Calia. The company shared the snap Thursday on its Instagram page. The page doesn’t always feature the singer in their clothing, so it was an extra treat for her fans to see her in the outfit.

The photo captured Carrie from a side angle on what appeared to be a parking deck. She stood next to a short brick wall and was looking over the edge. A clear blue sky could be seen in sky behind her. The performer placed one hand on a rail that was next to the wall while she held her foot with her other hand, stretching her thigh muscle.

Carrie sported a charcoal grey, long-sleeved jacket with a high neck. The number looked cozy and warm. The jacket, which she wore zipped all the way up, came to the middle of her booty, so it was sure to keep her warm. It fit her torso snugly, highlighting her curves. Carrie’s leggings were a maroon color and looked to made of a soft fabric. They hugged Carrie’s toned legs. She completed the look with a pair of black running shoes.

The “Cry Pretty” singer looked like she was about to go for a run. She had a serious, focused look on her face. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun, and she kept her makeup simple, going with a a light and natural look. She donned a pair of simple stud earrings to complete her look.

The post’s caption encouraged followers to stay focused on their workouts throughout the busy holiday season.

“The prettiest girl,” one fan wrote of Carrie in the outfit.

Loading...

Many of the company’s followers wanted to know the brand of shoes that Carrie was wearing, but the company did not immediately answer the question.

Regardless of what she is wearing the “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer always manages to look fabulous. She recently looked incredible in a sparkly dress with a plunging neckline while she stood next to singer Linda Ronstadt at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.

Carrie recently hosted a Calia event in Aspen, and shared a collage of photos in an Instagram post earlier in the month. The update showed her looking stunning in several outfits that can be purchased through the company’s website. Some snaps showed her with snowy scenes behind her while other photos showed her at the event.