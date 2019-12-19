‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reportedly Wants Sammi Giancola To Return To Series After Snooki Exit

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick reportedly wants former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola to make a return to the hit MTV reality television show after the sudden exit of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Us Weekly reported the reality star said at a recent New York City event that she always believed Sammi should have been part of the reunion series.

“I said this in the beginning — like, years ago — that Sammi should return, but she’s living her best life,” the reality star stated to Us Weekly. “She’s getting married soon — good for her. She looks so amazing.”

Angelina’s comments came on the heels of Nicole’s shocking announcement that she will not be filming for the upcoming season of the MTV reality series. Nicole said that she wants to spend more time focusing on her family and businesses and noted that she no longer wants to leave her three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — for extended periods of time while the show films.

Sammi did not return for the reboot series after announcing on Instagram in April 2017 that she “wanted to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Fans believed that it was her former on-again, off-again relationship with castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro that kept Sammi from returning to Jersey Shore. By the time the show commenced filming, Sammi was in a solid relationship with Christian Biscardi and reportedly decided she did not want to jeopardize her happiness by being so close to her ex.

Sammi and Christian announced their engagement in March of this year.

While it is highly unlikely that Sammi will ever return to the Jersey Shore reboot, she may still invite some of the cast members to her upcoming nuptials, which are rumored to be taking place sometime in 2020.

Angelina, who married Chris Larangeira in November wedding, said that she did not know if Sammi will invite any of her former co-stars to her wedding.

The last time Sammi was pictured with Nicole, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley was as a guest at Deena’s baby shower in November 2018. At the time, Deena was pregnant with her first child Christopher John, as seen in the image above.

Fans were hopeful that when Sammi revealed her bridesmaids in an Instagram photo in early December, that one or more of the women standing by her side on her wedding day would be from the cast of the reality series. Sammi served as a bridesmaid for both Nicole and Jenni at their respective weddings. She also attended Deena’s wedding to Chris Buckner.