‘General Hospital’ Preempted, Schedule Shifts Again Due To Impeachment Hearings

General Hospital fans had a feeling that their show might be interrupted on Wednesday, December 18, due to the House impeachment hearings, and that indeed was the case. Luckily, ABC is doing their best to ensure that fans don’t miss any of the wild action playing out this week, so the schedule was shifted and Wednesday’s episode was moved out by a day.

Just about 20 minutes ahead of when General Hospital would typically begin airing across much of the country on Wednesday, ABC executive Nathan Varni took to Twitter to share an update on the schedule and the impeachment hearings.

“Update for our @GeneralHospital viewers, coverage of the house impeachment debate will continue today. We are going to push today’s episode to tomorrow. However, please note our special holiday episode will continue to air as scheduled for Mon 12/23, thank you! #GH,” Varni explained.

Varni went on to note that Canadian viewers would see an encore show on Thursday, December 19, as fans in the United States watch the episode that the Canadians got to see on Wednesday.

It sounds as if this creates a bit of chaos in terms of General Hospital catching up and getting fully back on the right schedule again. It seems that the episodes were running a day behind the original plans as it was, and now shows will be two days behind. There are several pre-planned preemptions slated for the week of Christmas, plus this special episode Varni referenced.

The show shared a preview of that special episode via its Instagram page earlier this week. On Monday, December 23, General Hospital will air a Christmas Carol-themed show featuring Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

SheKnows Soaps shares details regarding the schedule for the next week or so of General Hospital episodes as it appears ABC has planned at this point. Thursday and Friday of this week will feature new episodes, albeit a day behind what was originally anticipated.

Loading...

Monday will be the special Christmas Carol episode, and then an encore show will air on Tuesday, December 24. There is also no new show on Wednesday, December 25, due to pre-planned sports coverage. New episodes will be shown on the Thursday and Friday after Christmas.

The show airing on Thursday will focus heavily on Nikolas Cassadine. He will have a heated confrontation with Ava Jerome, and General Hospital spoilers hint that this might contain some surprises. Laura Spencer Collins will be quite concerned over what Charlotte Cassadine told her and Nina Reeves will plead with her aunt Dr. Liesl Obrecht to fully come clean.

Viewers were disappointed to miss out on a new episode on Wednesday, but the good news is that they haven’t missed anything. The action kicks back into gear on Thursday and General Hospital spoilers hint that big developments are on the horizon.