‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Is Smoking Hot In Tight White Leggings & Matching Bra

Yanet Garcia is sizzling in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow Garcia on social media know, the brunette bombshell has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her legion of fans and she’s already racked up an impressive following of over 12.4 million — a number that continues to rise on a daily basis. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, Garcia showed off her fit physique to fans in a short video clip.

In the post, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles, California where she could be seen posing in front of a purple backdrop at a gym. The smokeshow looked fantastic as she struck several different poses for the camera while clad in a pair of insanely tight white leggings that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with a matching bra and her toned and tanned arms were on full display in the gorgeous video clip.

The stunner completed her all-white look with a pair of fresh white sneakers and even though she looked like she was ready for a workout, the beauty wore her long, brunette locks down and slightly curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption, she told fans that the Fit Plan App was coming soon.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already with over 85,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the short video clip to let her know that her body looks smoking hot while countless others expressed their excitement over the new app. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with the flame and heart emoji.

“Way to go Yanet. You are incredible,” one follower raved, adding a few heart and flame emoji.

“Hi good soooooo beautiful, I want to marry you Ms. Garcia,” a second fan gushed.

“Nice. Doing it big over there. Being a weather news Anchor opened alot of doors for yA. Right on,” another chimed in along with a thumbs-up emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another hot new workout-chic look, that time in a black-and-tan patterned bra on top and on the bottom, a pair of insanely tight matching leggings. Like her most recent post, that one garnered plenty of attention with over 119,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.