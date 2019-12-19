Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In Neon Green Bodysuit And Tight Jeans: ‘City Nights’

Alexa Collins is slaying Instagram yet again. The bikini model is known for showing off her incredible figure in skin-baring looks, and her most recent ensemble is no different.

In a new photo shared to her feed on Thursday, Alexa was seen standing on the balcony of her apartment and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. Behind her, the dark nighttime sky was lit up by the glow of street lights and buildings, while tall palm trees added a tropical vibe to the Miami scene.

Alexa looked ready for a night out on the town in her eye-popping ensemble, which she noted in the caption of her post was from Revolve. The outfit included a bold neon green bodysuit that clung tight to her torso to accentuate her slender frame. The satin number was sleeveless, allowing the stunner to showcase her toned arms. It also boasted underwire style cups and a dangerously low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of her voluptuous assets to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The blond bombshell kept it simple for the evening and paired her bright top with a simple pair of light wash jeans that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The pants featured a studded pattern along the pockets for a unique flair, and also had a trendy, high-rise button fly closure that accentuated her trim waist. Meanwhile, the curve-hugging nature of the bottoms defined Alexa’s sculpted legs.

Alexa added some bling to her look with a layered diamond necklace that sparkled underneath the city lights, and wore a large ring around one of her fingers. Her platinum blond locks were worn down and flipped to one side of her head.

As for her beauty for the night, Alexa rocked a full face of makeup that included a metallic lip, dusting of red blush and shimmering highlighter. She also added a thick coat of eye liner and mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering the new addition to her Instagram feed with love. Within just 30 minutes of going live, the new post had earned more than 1,700 — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for the Florida cutie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love what you’re wearing! And you look stunning as always girl,” one person wrote.

Another called Alexa a “sexy and wonderful angel.”

“You are absolutely gorgeous and perfect!” commented a third.

The Instagram model often garners attention for her daring outfits and flawless figure. Yesterday, she dazzled fans again in distressed jeans and a plunging, electric blue top that flashed some major cleavage. The look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the photo more than 9,000 likes.