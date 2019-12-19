Kelly Ripa Dances & Sings To ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ At Holiday Party

Morning co-host Kelly Ripa just showed her 2.6 million followers that she is certainly not immune from the joy of Mariah Carey’s beloved Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” after she was caught on Instagram dancing and singing along to the festive tune.

The merriment was captured on a friend’s Instagram story, and later reposted to Ripa’s own. The video opened with a woman tagged as Andrea Lizcano, dressed a black turtleneck and gold hoop earrings. Andrea started singing the song while panning her camera around on what appeared to be a holiday party. In addition to a large crowd, there was also a number of poinsettias and the aforementioned seasonal music.

In the corner of the story was written “Merry Christmas” in red scripted letters.

“What more can I do?” crooned Andrea before panning her phone so that the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host was in view. Kelly wore black pants and a black sweater with a number of beaded accents for the occasion, making her look as chic as ever. Her blond locks were styled into a loose waves and a center part.

Inspired by the music, Kelly hopped up and down as she danced, revealing her toned midriff in the process. She also brought one arm up in the air, and then alternated it to beat to the music. Kelly also appeared to be singing along with the song, though from her mouth movements, it was more likely part of the chorus than the main verse itself.

“All I want for Christmas, is you,” the brunette sang as she panned away from the former soap actress.

Kelly was visible one last time before the Instagram story ended, when Andrea panned at the conclusion of the video. By now, Kelly was grooving with a blond guest as the song continued with the “you baby” lyric. The video can be viewed on Instagram.

The Mariah Carey classic is one of the most popular Christmas songs ever released, and recently hit the #1 spot on the Billboard top 100.

The festive singing and dancing is just one of the ways in which the 49-year-old has gotten ready for the upcoming holiday. She first wowed her fans with a picture of her stunning Christmas tree.

Then she released a Christmas card that the Live from Kelly and Ryan Instagram account deemed “goals,” as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Last but not least, she showed her charitable side while at at event helping the homeless. Showing off her Christmas cheer, she wore a quirky snowflake headband for the event, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.