Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Money-Patterned Thong Bikini

Suzy Cortez gave her 2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared another sizzling bikini snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The eye-popping photo was uploaded on Wednesday and has been met with nothing but praise from fans. In the shot, the Miss BumBum winner was seen standing outside on a balcony that was enclosed by a glass wall. She stood with her famous backside to the camera and stared out into the distance as she rested her hands on her upper thighs.

The Brazilian bombshell looked smoking hot in a revealing bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. The two-piece boasted a bold, hundred dollar bill print that alone was enough to turn some heads — though it appeared that the babe’s NSFW showing of skin had already done the job.

Suzy’s itty-bitty swimwear included a long-sleeved top that clung tight to her chest to define her toned arms and voluptuous assets. It cut off just below her bosom to give an ample look at her flat midsection and trim waist. This, however, was hardly the most skin-baring element of the look.

The lower half of the Instagram model’s ensemble was a matching pair of thong-style bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. Its daringly cheeky style left her pert derriere completely exposed for her audience to admire and also offered a look at her sculpted thighs. The garment also featured a thin, string waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Suzy left her long, brunette tresses down in the snap and wore them in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, the babe sported a full face of makeup that included a pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the buxom babe’s scandalous ensemble was a huge hit with fans. The upload has racked up more than 16,000 likes since going live to Instagram 15 hours ago. Dozens of comments have also been received, and many were compliments for Suzy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“I love you, you are very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Suzy was “very hot.”

Loading...

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the steamy shot, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Bikini snaps are nothing new from the social media sensation. Another recent addition to Suzy’s page saw her again rocking some skimpy swimwear, and this time she sported a blue-and-white string two-piece that was even more risque than her most recent look. Fans were dazzled by this photo as well and awarded it more than 10,000 likes.