John David & Abbie Duggar Show Off New Instagram Photos And 36-Week Baby Bump

Duggar fans are thrilled to see new photos of John and Abbie Duggar.

Another Duggar baby is about to enter the world soon and expecting parents, John David and Abbie Duggar, have just shared some brand new photos with their fans. Taking to their joint Instagram account on Wednesday night, the Counting On stars posted a series of snapshots taken during a recent maternity photo shoot.

The photos were taken by a professional photographer and revealed Abbie’s growing baby bump. She is now 36 weeks into her first pregnancy and the reality stars couldn’t be happier. They said in the caption that they are ready to meet their baby girl next month. For the photo shoot, the Duggar daughter-in-law is wearing a magenta dress that appears to glisten in the sun. The material slightly slings to her protruding belly. She is also wearing a black sweater over the dress for a perfect combination for the outfit.

John David Duggar is sporting black jeans and a long sleeve denim-colored shirt. He is posing with his wife of one year outdoors with the sun shining down on them. It seemed to be the perfect setting for the maternity photo shoot. The first snap even had a sun spot shown right on Abbie’s baby bump. The sunlight behind her is also making her curly blond locks glow. The parents-to-be both appear to be glowing as they wait for their firstborn to arrive.

The photos show the TLC reality stars cradling the baby bump in various poses. The second one has John David kneeling down close to his wife’s bulging belly as he looks up with a playful expression. The last snapshot is a closeup of Abbie’s 36-week baby bump with their hands together in the shape of a heart.

These new pictures prompted plenty of Duggar fans to write their love and congratulations to John and Abbie. Family members also commented on how sweet they are.

“Aww! You look amazing! Love these pics!” Jill Duggar wrote in the comments.

“Y’all are SO ADORABLE!!!! Can’t wait to meet your little one!!!!” Anna Duggar also said.

Loading...

In the season finale of Counting On that was aired on December 17, Abbie was seen surprising the other Duggar girls by announcing that she was expecting a baby as well. She crashed their maternity photo shoot, but they happily let her sit in on it.

The 27-year-old nurse barely made it through the photo shoot. It was revealed in the episode just how sick she really was during the first few weeks of her pregnancy. She suffered from severe morning sickness and had to take a few trips to the ER to get fluids. She seems to be over that hump now.

John David and Abbie Duggar seem to be enjoying the last few weeks before they become a family of three, as their huge smiles and playfulness reveal in the recent snapshots.