Gabby Allen Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Beachside Pic

Model Gabby Allen sent temperatures soaring Thursday when she teased her Instagram followers by tugging on her bikini bottoms in her latest update.

The beauty was on the beach for the photo. She didn’t indicate which beach it was, but the picture seemed to be taken at sunset.

The bright yellow sun hung low on the horizon, filling the sky with orange and yellow hues. The ocean reflected the colors, creating a picturesque scene. Waves could be seen rolling in behind Gabby as she turned to take in the beautiful view.

As lovely as the scenery was, Gabby stole the show in her tiny bikini. The top of the two-piece featured a low-cut neck and a sexy cutout section just below her breasts. The bottoms were a classic string style, and Gabby tugged on one side, calling attention to her flat abs and curvy hips. The stunner sat back on her heels with her legs slightly spread — a pose that put her toned thighs on display. Her shapely arms and shoulders were also in view.

Gabby looked like she had just stepped out of the water. Her skin appeared dewy, and her wet hair fell down in waves. Because of the angle and the lighting, it was impossible to tell if the stunner was wearing makeup. She accessorized her skimpy outfit with a pendant necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. She sported a white color on her nails.

In the caption, Gabby wrote a positive message.

Her fans seemed thrilled to see her in the skimpy bathing suit. Many of them left fire emoji in the comments, but others had a little bit more to say.

“Wow!!! Wish I was there looks like your having the best time,” one follower wrote.

“Slaying always,” a second admirer said.

“Stunning,” said a third follower.

Loading...

Some of Gabby’s female followers told the stunner that their goal was to have a body like hers.

“You are figure goals,” one fan commented.

Gabby works hard on her figure. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she is diligent about her workout routines and her fitness. Many of her updates show her displaying her fabulous figure modeling an array of bikinis.

The beauty also likes to show off her curves in racy photos that reveal plenty of skin. She recently flaunted her booty in a pic in which she sat topless in a bathtub surrounded by bubbles.