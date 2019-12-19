‘To All the Boys’ Sequel Trailer Shows A Possible Love Triangle

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer to the highly anticipated sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The first trailer was released on Thursday, December 19. The movie is a followup to its hit 2018 romantic comedy. As can be seen on the trailer, Lara Jean, played by actress Lana Condor and Peter Kavinsky, played by actor Noah Centineo, begin officially dating after ending up together at the end of the first film, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The new couple went on a dinner date, the carnival, and even promised not to break each others’s hearts, as was reported by Entertainment Tonight. Everything went sweet and smooth until John Ambrose McClaren, played by actor Jordan Fisher, came in the picture. Lara Jean and John Ambrose met the same way Peter first talked to Lara Jean. She accidentally dropped a jar full of candies. As she took a step further, Lara Jean tripped and fell. John Ambrose came up to her and asked if she was okay and that if she knew who he was.

Lara Jean confirmed by saying his name. The new character is actually Lara Jean’s childhood crush, who is rumored to make things awkward for the new couple in the second movie.

The newly released trailer was also posted on the movie’s official Instagram page. Avid fans of the film were elated on the latest share, a lot went on the comments section to show their excitement. The video amassed over 270,000 likes and almost 7,000 comments within just two hours of being uploaded.

“Omg I am literally crying. I waited for this for so long. I cannot express my self right now. I am just so happy,” wrote a fan.

‘The song at the start is the same song that was played on the ski trip bus montage!! “I Like Me Better” by Lauv!!” noticed one follower.

Loading...

“Oooooooooooooh this is giving me chills!!! Lara Jean looks fabulous in that hanbok too,” another fan commented.

“Woah woah woah woah. My heart can’t take this,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

In November, Lana shared with the same publication that Jordan’s character will stir up some drama. She further stated that the actor has great acting skills as the actor can “stress people out” as he is “so good.”

In April, it was reported that another new character is joining the sequel. It was revealed that Ross Butler would be taking on the role of Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky’s best friend. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12.