Bebe Rexha Poses In Skintight Black Attire While Reminiscing Over Jonas Brothers Tour

Bebe Rexha recently opened up for the Jonas Brothers on the North American leg of their “Happiness Begins” world tour. The “I’m a Mess” songstress has shared a sweet message and numerous photos from her time on the road to her Instagram page.

In the first photo attached, Rexha is on her knees with her legs spread apart in completely black attire. The blond beauty sported her shoulder-length hair down and applied two small clips to each side. She appeared to be wearing a corset-style top with a semi-sheer netted garment that went over one shoulder underneath. She paired the ensemble with skintight black pants and matched the look with long leather gloves. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper seemed to be backstage at one of the shows as she was surrounded by a curtained up room with a sofa and mirror.

In the second, Rexha was surrounded by her team who were hugging in one big circle. Rexha flashed a big smile with her eyes closed. She wore another black garment with chains around her costume. In the third image, the “No Broken Hearts” singer is on stage with her arms spread out. She was standing in dark lighting and looked like a silhouette.

Other shots within the post include photos of her fans in the crowd including one attendee who held a banner up that said: “Bebe, take me on stage.”

In the 10th and final pic, Rexha posed on a huge sofa with her team. She was placed directly in the middle with her mouth wide open, proving that she had the best time on the road.

Rexha kicked off the tour with the Jonas Brothers in August.

In her caption, Rexha admitted that she grew up a lot on the tour. She made lots of new friends and people who she now considers family members. Her time on the road taught her how to be more patient and how to be a better person. She remarked that it’s made her miss touring on her own so much more and can’t wait for the new year to approach so she can share some exciting news with her fans.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her 10 million followers.

“We LOVE you! I’m so happy I got to meet you two times on tour. You mean the world to me. Thank you for everything Bebe!” one user wrote.

“So proud of you. I can’t wait for what 2020 is gonna bring,” another shared.

“WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“I’m very proud of you Babe, you deserve the best,” a fourth account commented.