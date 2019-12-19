Kaitlynn Carter Shares Swimsuit Photo To Reflect On Dramatic 2019: ‘Welp’

Kaitlynn shared a sizzling beach shot after a dramatic year.

Reality star Kaitlynn Carter shared a sizzling swimsuit snap with her Instagram followers this week as she reflected on her pretty dramatic year. The Hills: New Beginnings star took to social media on December 18 to post a photo of herself at the beach in a revealing black one-piece as she walked along the sand.

The blond bombshell was photographed as she made her way away from the blue ocean water in the bathing suit, which was an all-black number with shiny silver embellishments.

The glamorous square-neck swimsuit perfectly showed off her flawless figure as it stretched pretty low on either side of her torso to reveal even more skin. She also had her toned legs on full display, as they were made to look even longer by the high-cut design of her very stylish swimwear look.

The star went barefoot on the sand as she put her left hand upwards towards her face. She had her long blond hair tied up into a high ponytail with her hair scraped away from her face.

Kaitlynn accessorised at the beach with several gold necklaces that draped around her neck to set off the all-black look. She paired those with a pair of dark tinted sunglasses on her eyes.

The beauty didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, nor did she reveal when the snap was taken, though the swimsuit appeared to be the same one she rocked during a recent trip to Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

In that snap, it was revealed that the bathing suit is actually completely backless and also showed off her toned booty. In the new snap, she tagged the swimwear brand Same to share with her followers who designed the pretty skimpy look.

In the caption, the beauty admitted that she hasn’t had the best of years this year after her pretty tumultuous personal life repeatedly hit the headlines.

In the caption, she used the peace sign emoji and added a “welp” to let her 993,000 followers know that she was pretty happy to see the year come to a close in a couple of weeks’ time.

Kaitlynn first hit the headlines for her split from husband Brody Jenner after one year of marriage before she then embarked on a whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus shortly after she split with her husband Liam Hemsworth. The two shared a very high-profile fling over the summer which then ended after just a few weeks.

The comments section of her latest swimwear snap was flooded with messages of support from the 31-year-old reality star’s followers who encouraged her to look on the bright side after the past 12 months.

“IT was your year!!!” one person wrote with several clapping emoji.

Another told her, “2020 will be your year” with a clinking glasses emoji.

“Welp,” another comment read with a crying laughing emoji, as they added, “Yeppers was a year at that @kaitlynn And we freeken made it!! Nice suit.”