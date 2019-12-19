Rita Ora Shares Seductive Instagram Update, Teases Her Fans With Posts To Come

Pop star Rita Ora teased her 15.7 million Instagram followers with a seductive snap that hinted at things to come. In the caption of the post, Rita suggested to her fans that they might anticipate her sharing “a few lil memories” from 2019 shortly.

In the meantime, Rita delighted her eager followers with a close-up shot that highlighted her beauty. In the picture, Rita posed in front of a plain black background that put all the focus on her stunning looks. The British bombshell wore a simple black tank that had a lingerie vibe to it, with super thin spaghetti straps and lace trim along the top. Rita didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath, or at least not a bra with straps, as the delicate straps of the tank stretched over her shoulders solo. However, the pose and neckline of the tank covered up any potential cleavage.

She expressed her style by adding a few accessories to amp up the look. On the wrist that was visible in the shot, she rocked a few delicate gold bracelets. She also wore a thin gold ring on her pinkie finger, and had a few necklaces layered on, including one with an emerald green pendant.

Rita made a statement with her makeup choices, opting for a strong cat eye that added a seductive vibe to the photo. Given the boldness of her cat eye, she opted to keep the rest of her makeup relatively minimal, with a pale pink lip, flawless skin, strong brows, and neutral eye shadow as a base for the cat eye. Her blond locks were down in tousled waves, and she rested her pinkie on her lips as she stared straight at the camera. One of Rita’s arms appeared to be reaching out of the frame, and the pose suggested she may have taken the photo herself as a selfie, although it’s not possible to confirm.

Rita’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post received over 353,800 likes within just 15 hours. Fellow pop star Mariah Carey even opted to like the stunning snap. Many of Rita’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

One follower called Rita a “Gorgeous Queen.”

Another simply said “this pic is perfect.”

“THIS IS WHAT PERFECTION LOOKS LIKE,” one fan exclaimed.

Rita constantly thrills her eager Instagram followers with sizzling snaps, some of which flaunt a lot more skin than her latest update. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita rocked a bondage-inspired lingerie set that showcased her incredible curves. She lounged in bed for the photo and tantalized her followers with her seductive pose.