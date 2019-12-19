Dua Lipa Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Sparkly Mini Dress That Hugs Her Every Curve

Singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share photos of the stunning mini dress she wore on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday morning.

The performer’s update included four photos that showed her looking drop-dead gorgeous in various poses on the set of the show, with one pic showing her as she sat next to Fallon for an interview.

Dua’s glamorous dress was covered in an orange glittery fabric that shimmered in the light as it clung to her every curve. The fabric was layered over an orange floral fabric and gathered on one side under one of her breasts. The interesting style, along with a low-cut neck, drew the eye to her cleavage. The ensemble also had an asymmetrical hemline, which showed off her long, lean legs.

Three photos showed Dua in a room that appeared to be backstage for the show. The room was decorated with a red Christmas tree. Shelves of bobble-head figurines were hanging on the wall behind her. Two of the snaps showed the beauty from the mid-thigh up as she posed for the camera. One snap showed her from the front as she gave the camera serious look. The second snap showed her at a slight side angle playing with her hair as she looked down.

Another backstage picture showed more of Dua’s body as she faced the camera. She posed with one hip to the side and one leg forward. She had a little fun with the camera a stuck out her tongue for the photo.

Another snap showed the “Be The One” singer sitting next to Fallon while on the show flashing a huge smile. The photo showed off the strappy, gold stilettos she wore to complete the sexy outfit.

The beauty wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup looked flawless and included dark brows, bronze eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a matte color on her lips. She accessorized with layered necklaces and a few rings on her fingers.

The post was a smash hit garnering over one million likes within two hours of going live. Her fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the dress.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You’re so damn sexy, wow!” a second admirer said.

“You look gorgeous in that dress!” commented a third follower.

The “Hotter Than Hell” singer recently looked amazing in another sparkly outfit earlier this week when she appeared on “The Voice.”