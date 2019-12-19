NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Davis Bertans For Package Featuring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Report Suggests

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting comfortably on top of the Western Conference division with a 24-4 record, largely thanks to the play of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But given the perception that the team got off to such a hot start because of a weak schedule, as well as concerns regarding their tendency to start out slow, a recent report suggested a number of deals the Lakers could make before the February trade deadline, including one involving Washington Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans.

In its list of five realistic midseason trade targets for the Lakers, Fadeaway World recommended some players that have been linked to the organization in the past, including Dennis Schroder and J.J. Redick. The publication also suggested some less frequently mentioned players, including Bertans, who is currently enjoying a breakout season in his first year with the Wizards.

Per Basketball-Reference, Bertans is averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds off the bench for Washington, with most of those points coming from beyond the arc, where he is sinking an impressive four three-point shots per game. He is, however, on the final year of a two-year contract he signed in the summer of 2018 when he was still with the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Fadeaway World, the Lakers could potentially land Bertans by sending a trade package to the Wizards that includes veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, rookie wingman Talen Horton-Tucker, and “multiple” second-round draft picks. This theoretical deal, as explained, would likely benefit Washington, as it would prevent the team from losing the Latvian forward in the 2020 offseason and getting nothing in return. The outlet also expressed hope that Horton-Tucker, who has played just one game for the Lakers this season, might make an impact for the rebuilding Wizards.

Davis Bertans is on ???? 32 PTS (Career-high)

11-18 FG

8-12 3PT

9 REB

30 MINS He's averaging 23.7 PTS (51.6 FG%, 50.7 3PT%, 90.9 FT%) in December! pic.twitter.com/qrLtVGebPE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 11, 2019

Not mentioned in the report was Caldwell-Pope’s potential impact if traded, though as Silver Screen and Roll previously noted, he has mostly served as a defensive-minded role player for the Lakers since joining the team in the summer of 2018.

Regarding Bertans, Fadeaway World described him as the “ultimate” midseason trade acquisition, highlighting his accuracy from long range as the main reason why he could be a good fit in Los Angeles.

“LeBron excels when he is surrounded by shooters and Bertans excels in that area,” the outlet added. “Also, Bertans is shooting an incredible 46.3% on catch-and-shoot threes so he would be another person who other teams would have to game plan for.”

As Bertans’ improved performance on offense has been one of the bigger surprises of the 2019-20 season, the Lakers aren’t the only team he has been linked to in midseason trade rumors. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr detailed a trade suggestion from Bleacher Report that would allow the 27-year-old forward to join the Boston Celtics in exchange for a package anchored on the team’s starting center, Enes Kanter.