Karrueche Tran Wears Nothing But A Towel As She Goes Makeup-Free In New Video

Karrueche impressed fans with her new video.

Karrueche Tran went makeup-free and wore nothing but a towel in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The beauty stunned her followers as she showed off her undeniable natural beauty while she gave her fans a peek at her beauty and skincare routine using a jade facial tool.

In the video, which was shared on December 18, the gorgeous Claws actress looked years younger than her actual age of 31-years-old as she proudly showed off her flawless and glowing blemish-free skin without a stitch of makeup.

Karrueche took her 9.3 million followers through her regimented routine in the sped-up clip.

She had her dark hair scraped back away from her face and tied up into a bun at the back of her head as she began by rubbing oil all over her face and her neck with both hands.

The beauty then went over every inch of her neck and face with the tool, rubbing it upwards on her skin towards the ceiling.

She revealed in the caption that she uses the skincare tool to help relax her stiffer muscles and help to encourage tissue drainage to keep her looking super youthful.

Throughout the clip, the star repeatedly had to turn around to readjust the white towel that was tied across her chest to avoid suffering any awkward wardrobe malfunctions.

Karruche showed off her multiple tattoos in the clip, including her full hand tattoo on her left hand as well as a bracelet style inking and writing across her lower arm.

She revealed that she was spending some time in her hotel room in Louisiana, which is where the filmed the video, as she tagged her location as being the Ace Hotel New Orleans.

Fans couldn’t get ever how stunning Karrueche looked even without even a drop of makeup on her face, as many fans shared some serious praise for her and her natural beauty in the comments section.

“If I do this will I get skin like yours?” one fan asked the actress of her routine.

“No edit no face tune that’s why you the badeest,” another person told Karrueche.

A third comment read, “So gorgeous.”

The video even caught the attention of Olympian and reality star Lolo Jones. The athlete told the star via the comments section, “You are fresh glowing face queen so I’m def using whatever you recommend.”

The latest clip to impress her Instagram fans comes shortly after the star caused quite a stir as she showed off her twerking skills.

A The Inquisitr previously reported, Karrueche twerked while dressed in a pretty revealing black-and-white cow-print ensemble while in character as her outspoken Claws character Virginia.